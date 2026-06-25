Summer maize growers demand MSP procurement amid bumper arrivals in Haryana mandis

With the arrival of summer maize picking up across grain markets in Karnal district, farmers have urged the Haryana Government to begin procurement at the minimum support price (MSP), alleging they are being forced to sell their produce to private traders at rates far below the announced support price.

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Summer maize, an intermediate crop cultivated between the rabi and kharif maize seasons, is generally sown from early February to early March after the harvesting of potato, mustard and pea crops. Harvesting begins in June.

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According to official data, maize arrivals in Karnal district touched 3,58,610 quintals till June 23 this season, nearly double the 1,89,864 quintals recorded during the corresponding period last year.

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Karnal grain market registered the highest arrival of 1,63,724 quintals, followed by Indri (97,500 quintals), Gharaunda (67,116 quintals), Nissing (26,935 quintals) and Kunjpura (3,335 quintals).

Despite the higher arrivals, farmers alleged that there is no government procurement of summer maize and they are compelled to sell their produce to private traders for Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,000 per quintal, well below the MSP of Rs 2,410 per quintal.

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Bahadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson of BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram), alleged that the government has failed to provide procurement facilities despite encouraging farmers to diversify from paddy to maize and other alternative crops.

"The government announces an MSP for maize every year, but when farmers bring their produce to the grain markets, there is no effective procurement mechanism in place. As a result, they are compelled to sell their crop at throwaway prices," Mehla said.

"We demand the government to procure summer maize at MSP," he added.

Farmer Sukhjinder Singh said the procurement policy should cover kharif, rabi and summer maize alike.

"Merely announcing the MSP is not enough. The government must provide a legal guarantee and ensure 100% procurement of maize in all mandis," he said.

Dr Virender Singh Lather, former Principal Scientist at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, said it was surprising that while kharif and rabi maize are procured at MSP, summer maize has been excluded.

"We are surprised that summer maize is not being procured at MSP. Farmers are left with no option but to sell their produce to private traders at prices far below the support price," he said.

He added that the absence of procurement has left growers at the mercy of private buyers and urged the government to extend MSP procurement to summer maize. Dr Lather also advised farmers to consider cultivating summer moong, noting that it requires only three to four irrigations compared to more than 15 for summer maize and also improves soil fertility.

An official of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) said the decision on procuring summer maize at MSP is taken at the government level and not by the market committees.