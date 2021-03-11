Karnal: Summer peaking, but no pool tender yet

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 3
Temperatures have already crossed 40°C, but the swimming pool, owned by the Sports Department, is still not operational, leading to disappointment among locals. The reason is that the tender to operate the pool is yet to be allotted.
As per the officials, this pool was constructed to facilitate residents as well as swimmers. The rights of admission were reserved for members and swimmers.
This swimming pool is lying closed since the Covid-induced lockdown in 2020. In 2021, only repair work was done. The pool was supposed to become functional by April, but so far, it is non-functional. The Sports Department is flooded with inquiries regarding when it would be opened.
“We are not able to utilise the swimming pool of the Sports Department as it is lying non-operational,” said Malak Singh, a local resident.
Gaurav Nagpal, another resident, said that the tender process should have been done in January or February, so that it could be utilised by residents in summer.
The sports authorities said that the tendering process would be done by the higher authorities in Chandigarh. “The tendering process will be done by the Director’s office. We are hopeful that it will be done shortly and the pool will become operational,” said Ashok Dua, District Sports Officer (DSO).
