Summit of strength: After crippling spine injury, nursing official from Haryana scales highest peaks in 3 continents

“What seem to us as bitter trials are often blessings in disguise,” wrote renowned Irish writer Oscar Wilde. This widely quoted remark defines the heroic efforts and remarkable achievements of Everester Dr Asha Jhajhria, a Rewari-based nursing officer, who is also an air pistol shooter.

Asha has not only defeated a crippling spine injury, but also conquered the highest peaks of three continents, including Mount Everest, with sheer grit and willpower.

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Asha, who belongs to Ghardana Khurd, a small village in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, was married in Balaha Khurd village of Mahendragarh district when she was barely 19.

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“I was pursuing a course in nursing when I got married. After marriage, I applied for a job with the Health Department in the Rajasthan Government. Incidentally, my appointment letter arrived the day my daughter was born. She was just 13 days old when I took her along to join my duty,” recalls Asha.

Asha also gave birth to a son and life went on as usual — and then came the turning point. In 2014, at the age of 36, Asha met with an accident and suffered a serious spinal injury.

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“I was confined to bed for several months. The situation was so bad that the doctors were not very hopeful of my recovery. Even people close to me stated that I had become a burden and it would be better if I died,” reveals Asha.

She wiped her tears and made a firm resolve to live a life which would be remembered even after her death.

“I mustered courage and started to move bit by bit till I stood on my feet and started walking on my own,” says the gritty woman whose best was yet to come. After recovering from her injury, Asha went on Amarnath Yatra in 2015. There, an Army man appreciated her firm walk and remarked that she could climb Mount Everest some day. That chance remark changed the course of Asha’s life. “That sentence remained with me after I returned. I questioned myself if I could really summit Everest. I started seeking information from Google and YouTube...” she recalls. Determined to climb Mount Everest, Asha did the basic as well as advanced courses from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, arranged money from her savings, relatives and crowdfunding.

“We finally started our Mission Everest in 2017. An Australian mountaineer who was with us at the base camp wished us the best of luck and moved ahead. Later during the ascent, we saw his body. I was moved. The thought of returning crossed my mind. I thought that I would tell my family that I could not make it due to bad weather. Then, I thought that my family members might believe my lie, but how would I lie to myself,” states Asha.

She recalls that on the way to the summit, they saw bodies of 17 mountaineers — some of whom were on their way to the peak, while some were returning. Eventually, after a tough conquest of 40 days, she conquered Mount Everest.

“After reaching the highest mountain in the world, I had a strange feeling. I was on the top of the world, but my heart was filled with humility, not pride. The mountain taught me that as much as we rise, we should learn to bow down,” says Asha.

After conquering Mount Everest, Asha turned to air-pistol shooting so that she could take care of her children and family. She won several medals and awards at the state and pre-national levels in the sport.

In the meantime, she pursued higher education and completed her PhD in English literature.

After a long gap of eight years, she recently revived her passion for mountaineering and scaled the highest peaks of Europe (Mt Elbrus) and Africa (Mt Kilimanjaro) last month.

“Now, I want to reach the top peaks in the remaining four continents, provided that I get the requisite funds,” replies Asha on being asked about her plans.