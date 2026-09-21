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Home / Haryana / ‘Sunday on Cycles’ promotes healthy living in Rohtak

‘Sunday on Cycles’ promotes healthy living in Rohtak

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:23 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Participants at the ‘Sunday on Cycles’ event in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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Under the Fit India Movement, a ‘Sunday on Cycles’ event was organised at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), located at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium, here on Sunday.

The event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of regular exercise, a healthy lifestyle and environmental conservation. Participants also spread the message of “Fitness ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz” (a dose of fitness: half an hour every day).

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Coaches, athletes and mediapersons joined the cycling event to promote fitness and encourage people to make physical activity a part of their daily routine. The event was inaugurated by Gaurav Rawat, Deputy Director of NCOE, who was welcomed and felicitated by Manmohan Kathuria, state president of the Haryana Union of Working Journalists.

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The participants used cycling to promote healthy living and encourage greater public participation in fitness activities. Speakers said cycling not only helped improve physical fitness but also contributed to environmental conservation by promoting an eco-friendly mode of transport.

Chief coach Blas Iglesias Fernandez, senior coach Bharti Thakur, young professional Sonam Singh, coach Hariom, Vivek Mohan (HPA-physiotherapy), chef Rakesh Kaira and HPA-Nutritionist Shilpa Arya were also present on the occasion.

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The organisers said initiatives such as ‘Sunday on Cycles’ were aimed at encouraging public participation in fitness activities and taking the message of ‘Fit India, Healthy India’ to a wider audience.

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