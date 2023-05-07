Sunflower crop maturing, Haryana farmers seek early procurement

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 6

As the sunflower crop is in the maturing stage and the produce is expected to start reaching grain markets within a couple of weeks, oilseed farmers want the government to advance its procurement so that the stock is not sold to private players at cheaper rates.

Bumper crop expected The weather has turned favourable and the sunflower crop is looking good. The agency will start procurement from June 1. We are expecting to receive a good stock this year. VP Malik, Hafed Ambala District Manager

The government procurement agency, Hafed, is expected to enter the market from June 1 to start procurement on the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 6,400 a quintal.

Sukhminder Singh, a farmer from Sapera village, said, “I have sown sunflower on 5 acres and if the weather remains good, I will harvest my crop in the next 10 days. The crop is looking good but it may not fetch remunerative prices in the open market due to lower demand. It fetched a price above the MSP last year. The government should start the procurement season from May 20 so that farmers don’t have to look towards private players. It should also increase the purchase centres so that the farmers don’t have to go to faraway places to sell their produce.”

Rakesh Bains, who is also the spokesman of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said, “The sunflower seeds are likely to start reaching grain markets around May 20 but the government procurement agency will enter from June 1. Sunflower is a sensitive crop and farmers are in no position to hold it and wait for the government procurement agencies to start the process. It is not secure even after harvesting. The government should advance its procurement so that the farmers don’t have to wait for

the agency and are not forced to sell their produce at cheaper rates. We have seen farmers selling their mustard seeds below the MSP this year in the absence of government purchase.”

A trader in the Ambala City grain market said, “Last year, sunflower fetched above the MSP but this time, the oilseeds are unlikely to see the levels of previous years due to lower oil prices in the market.”