Sunflower growers get fresh window as Haryana reopens procurement portal for 60 days

In a major relief for Haryana's sunflower growers, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that the registration portal for sunflower procurement would be reopened for the next 60 days, enabling eligible farmers who missed the earlier deadline to register and sell their produce.

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The announcement was made while the Chief Minister inaugurated the JICA-funded Sustainable Horticulture Promotion Project and attended a World Environment Day programme in Panchkula.

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Alongside the farmer-centric decision, he also unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at environmental conservation, biodiversity enhancement and promotion of eco-tourism across the state.

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Addressing the gathering, Nayab Singh Saini said that some farmers could not complete their registration for sunflower procurement within the stipulated period due to various reasons.

He said that no eligible farmer should be deprived of the opportunity to sell his produce. He directed the concerned officers to reopen the portal for the next 60 days to facilitate registration by such farmers.

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Making a number of key announcements, the Chief Minister said that the state government was implementing several ambitious projects to strengthen environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and eco-tourism in Haryana.

He announced that Pipli Zoo would undergo comprehensive renovation at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore, while Bhiwani Zoo will be upgraded and modernised at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

The Chief Minister further announced that a bird sanctuary would be developed in the Saraswati Conservation Forest at a cost of Rs 55 crore. The project is expected to benefit more than 100 species of resident and migratory birds by providing them with a suitable habitat and conservation support.

He also said that infrastructure and visitor facilities worth Rs 10 crore would be developed in Kalesar National Park to promote eco-tourism and wildlife tourism in the region.

To strengthen conservation efforts and encourage bird tourism, the state government will develop a dedicated bird-watching tourism circuit linking Sultanpur National Park, Bhindawas Bird Sanctuary and Kotla Lake. The initiative aims to promote the conservation of local and migratory bird species while enhancing nature-based tourism opportunities.

Highlighting Haryana's commitment to increasing green cover, Nayab Singh Saini said that the Forest Department would undertake plantation of 1.5 crore saplings during the current year. Of these, 50 lakh saplings will be distributed free of cost among the public.

He further announced that plastic bags currently being used for raising plants in all Forest Department nurseries will be replaced with biodegradable bags as part of the government's commitment to environmentally sustainable practices.

Under the Paudhagiri Campaign, 20 lakh saplings would be distributed among schoolchildren this year to encourage public participation in environmental conservation and transform it into a people's movement.