The harvesting of the sunflower crop has gathered pace, but farmers are still awaiting the government purchase at MSP. A number of farmers reach the grain markets, just to get their produce cleaned, and later return as the procurement of sunflower seeds for the rabi marketing season 2025-26 will begin from June 1. The MSP for the season is Rs 7,280 per quintal.

The farmers said the produce was ready to be sold, but in the absence of government purchase, they had no option but to wait for procurement to begin.

Sarpreet Singh from Landa village, who arrived at the Ambala Cantt grain market, said, “My produce is ready to be sold, but the procurement is yet to begin. The crop was looking good, but the average yield is around 6 to 7 quintal per acre. I was expecting it to be higher. I will wait for procurement as I don’t want to suffer losses by selling produce to private players at cheaper rates.”

Oilseed farmer Diljeet Singh said, “The farmers don’t have ample space to spread the seeds in the village for drying and cleaning. The absence of labour is another challenge in the village, due to which we go to the grain market to get the produce cleaned. We will take it back, keep it loaded in trailers, and come again when the procurement starts. The farmers are forced to wait for long to sell their produce, and it also increases our transportation cost.”

“Uncertain weather conditions are a matter of concern. Sunflower is a sensitive crop and it gives you no time to collect the seeds in case of strong winds and rain. A portion of the crop will be washed away within a few minutes and it will also affect the quality of the produce,” said Baljeet Singh, a farmer from Chhorpur village.

The Deputy Director Agriculture, Dr Jasvinder Saini, said, “Harvesting is going on at a good pace. The crop is looking good this year, especially in Naraingarh, Shahzadpur and Ambala City areas, with an average yield report of around 10 quintals per acre. No major crop loss has been reported.”

Meanwhile, secretary of New Grain Market Ambala Cantonment Neeraj Bhardwaj said, “The farmers are arriving at grain markets with their produce for drying and cleaning. HAFED will begin procurement from June 1.”