Sunflower procurement advanced to May 25

As the harvesting of the sunflower crop has gathered pace and farmers are waiting for procurement, the Haryana Government has advanced the procurement process to May 25.

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Earlier, procurement was scheduled to begin from June 1, but the farmers had been demanding early procurement to avoid losses.

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The minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower for the rabi marketing season 2026-27 is Rs 7,721 a quintal.

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The Tribune had raised the issues of sunflower farmers in these columns on May 21 titled ‘Ambala farmers urge early procurement of sunflower’.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “Harvesting has gathered pace and the stocks are ready for procurement. As the government had scheduled its procurement from June 1, the union had requested the government to advance the date. A letter has been issued by the government regarding starting the procurement from May 25. We are grateful to the state government and the Chief Minister for accepting the demand.”

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“As the letter was issued last evening, we are hoping that the procurement agency will be able to ensure smooth procurement in a couple of days. The union will hold a meeting at the Market Committee Shahabad on Monday in which farmers of Shahabad will participate. We request the government to ensure that the arrangements are in place and entire produce is procured on MSP,” he added.

The Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department had declared 17 purchase centres in five districts of Haryana for procurement for rabi marketing season 2026-27.

While Ambala and Kurukshetra were allotted seven purchase centres each, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Panchkula have been allotted one each.

So far, the farmers had been returning from the grain markets after getting their produce dried and cleaned.

The farmers and commission agents, at the new grain market in Ambala Cantonment, have raised apprehensions that they might face shortage of space as the stacks of wheat, stored during the wheat procurement season, are yet to be lifted.

Neeraj Bhardwaj, secretary of New Grain Market Ambala Cantonment, said, “We have received information regarding the procurement starting from May 25 and all efforts are being made to ensure smooth procurement. The issue related to the stacks of wheat has been raised with the FCI and we are hopeful that the stacks will be lifted soon.”