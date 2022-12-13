Sunken portion of road an ordeal

The laxity of the Public Health Engineering Department and the PWB (B&R) is costing vehicles plying on the Ashok road near BTM Chowk heavily in Bhiwani town. A portion of the road has sunk, and instead of repairing the road, the authorities concerned have placed a slab of stone to level the road. The stone slab has proved to be more of a hindrance than a solution to the problem.

Surender Sharma, Bhiwani

Single-entry road to be widened in ambala

THE main road of Sector 7 here is a single-entry road, and has not been widened since early 1970s. There has been manifold increase in population and vehicles plying on this road, and the narrow entry point has become a major traffic bottleneck. The situation has worsened due to reckless encroachments on both the sides of the road.

Arun Chaudhary, Ambala City

Drains to be constructed in Panipat locality

The residents of Desraj Colony are a troubled lot because of the ignorant attitude of the authorities. A contractor constructed a street near DR Memorial Public School here but forgot to construct drains on the sides of the street, which results in dirty water flowing all over the road. It has also added to the misery of motorists and schoolchildren who regularly take up this road for commute.

Ashish, Panipat

