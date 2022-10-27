Supply of DAP not enough ahead of sowing season: Kurukshetra farmers

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, October 26

As farmers have started preparing their fields for rabi crops, especially wheat, mustard, and potato crops, insufficient availability of DAP has triggered panic among them.

Even last year, long queues were witnessed for DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser, the basic nutrient for crops. Naseeb Saini, a farmer from Babain block, said, “I have planned to sow potato on three acre and wheat on 16 acre, fields are ready for sowing, but DAP is not available in the market.” Anil Taneja, a farmer from Shahabad, said, “I require DAP for potato crop in 10 acre and I have visited several dealers over the past three days, but they are claiming that they don’t have the stock.” Rajiv Sharma, a farmer from Hasanpur village of Ambala, said, “I will be sowing wheat on 15 acre. I only had five bags, which I used and now, I am trying to get the remaining 10 bags for the remaining 10 acre. Since DAP has to be sprinkled at the time of sowing, any delay will have an adverse impact on the sowing of the crops.” Meanwhile, the BKU (Charuni) has sent a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, about the shortage. Union’s spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “Farmers need DAP for mustard, potato and wheat crops, but the farmers are finding it difficult to meet their requirements. Dealers who have some stocks are taking advantage of the situation and are tagging other products with DAP. The administration must take action and ensure ample availability of the stock.” About 1.10-lakh hectare in Kurukshetra and over 81,000-hectare in Ambala is likely to remain under the wheat crop.

Deputy Director Agriculture Kurukshetra Pardeep Meel said, “There is no shortage of DAP, but a panic buying is being witnessed by the farmers. Even those who require 10 bags are asking for 15 bags. The requirement for the season is 16,000 MT, of which 8,000 MT has already arrived. A rake of 50,000 bags is expected to arrive before October 31. There are possibilities that some dealers may not have the stock at present, but they will soon get the stock. ”

Deputy Director Agriculture Ambala Girish Nagpal said, “We have also inspected three shops today and notice has been served to one dealer for not maintaining a proper record of sale proceedings. Tagging is also not allowed if any dealer is selling other products with DAP then action will be taken.”

