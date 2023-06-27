Supreme Court Judge recuses himself from hearing pleas

PTI

New Delhi, June 26

Supreme Court Judge Justice KV Viswanathan on Monday recused himself from hearing the pleas, including those filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a money-laundering case linked to real estate firm IREO.

The ED had moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court’s June 9 order granting M3M Group owners Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal interim protection from arrest till July 5 in connection with the case.

Justice Viswanathan, who was a senior advocate before being elevated as Judge of the apex court last month, said he had appeared in a connected matter as a lawyer earlier.

The bench said the pleas be listed before an appropriate Bench next week.