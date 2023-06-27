Supreme Court Judge recuses himself from hearing pleas

New Delhi, June 26
Supreme Court Judge Justice KV Viswanathan on Monday recused himself from hearing the pleas, including those filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a money-laundering case linked to real estate firm IREO.
The ED had moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court’s June 9 order granting M3M Group owners Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal interim protection from arrest till July 5 in connection with the case.
Justice Viswanathan, who was a senior advocate before being elevated as Judge of the apex court last month, said he had appeared in a connected matter as a lawyer earlier.
The bench said the pleas be listed before an appropriate Bench next week.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...