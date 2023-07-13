Supreme Court orders SIT inquiry into Rs 60-crore Gurugram land scam

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 12

The Supreme Court has ordered the Gurugram Commissioner of Police to set up an SIT, led by a DSP, to investigate a land scam allegedly involving land registration officials and other accused who “duped” an elderly NRI couple.

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant cancelled the anticipatory bail of a person accused of creating fake documents to usurp the land worth over Rs 60 crore of NRI couple Pratibha Manchanda and her husband at a Gurugram village.

According to the appellants, the prior original sale deeds of the land were still in their possession. The fact that the vendee agreed to pay such massive sums of money without obtaining the original records as of now casts a shadow over the legitimacy of the transaction, it said.

The Bench, which also included Justice CT Ravikumar, set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s May 31 order granting anticipatory bail to the man who allegedly created fake General Power of Attorney (GPA) in 1996.

“Given the facts and circumstances of this case, we expand the scope of inquiry in these proceedings and direct the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, to constitute a Special Investigation Team to be headed by an officer not below the rank of DSP, along with two inspectors as its members,” it ordered. The SIT has been asked to conclude the probe in two months. The court said: “The SIT shall have the liberty to subject Respondent No. 2, the vendee(s) (purchaser), the Sub-Registrar/officials, or other suspects to custodial interrogation to arrive at a definite conclusion, strictly in accordance with law.”

It said the Gurugram Police Commissioner shall be personally responsible for monitoring the day-to-day investigation.

“Land scams in India have been a persistent issue, involving fraudulent practices and illegal activities related to land acquisition, ownership, and transactions. Scammers often create fake land titles, forge sale deeds, or manipulate land records to show false ownership or an encumbrance free status,” it said.

“Organised criminal networks often plan and execute these intricate scams, exploiting vulnerable individuals and communities, and resorting to intimidation or threats to force them to vacate their properties. These land scams not only result in financial losses for individuals and investors, but also disrupt development projects, erode public trust, and hinder socio-economic progress,” the Bench noted in its July 7 order.

It said if the vendees and the officers of the registering authority had secured anticipatory bail from the sessions court or high court, the SIT “shall be at liberty to seek suitable modifications to such orders so that no impediment is caused in carrying out a fair and free investigation”.

The SC restrained the civil court, which is seized of a related lawsuit, from passing any order which may obstruct the probe and ordered the authorities in Delhi to extend cooperation in the matter of verification of the GPA, alleged to have been registered in the office of Sub-Registrar, Kalkaji, in 1996.

“We fail to understand or comprehend as to how a bona fide purchaser could pay crores of rupees as sale consideration to a person who neither possesses documents showing ownership and title nor has original GPA of the true owner(s) of the property being sold,” it said, noting that the sale deed was allegedly executed without mentioning the PAN or without deducting TDS, underlining the dubious nature of this transaction.

