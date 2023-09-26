 Supreme Court paves way for appointment of 175 subordinate court judges in Haryana : The Tribune India

Supreme Court paves way for appointment of 175 subordinate court judges in Haryana

Recruitment to be conducted by a committee consisting of three judges of Punjab and Haryana HiC nominated by Chief Justice, Chief Secretary, Advocate General and Haryana Public Service Commission Chairman

The Haryana Public Service Commission shall extend its good offices for all the procedural requirements as in the past, Bench said. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 26

The Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for appointment of 175 judges in Haryana as it ruled that the recruitment shall be conducted by a committee consisting of three judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court nominated by the Chief Justice, Chief Secretary, Advocate General and Haryana Public Service Commission Chairman.

Dismissing an application filed by the Haryana Government seeking the alter the existing arrangement, a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said, “The state government has not come before this court seeking modification of the arrangement and placing objective data to indicate either the inability of the HC to perform its task thus far or there have been deficiencies in it.”

“There is an urgent need to ensure that the existing 175 vacancies to the post of junior civil judges (140 existing, 35 anticipated) are filled up at the earliest. The state government shall within a period of two weeks from the date of this order to take necessary step for the recruitment to conducted by a committee consisting of three judges of the high court nominated by the Chief Justice (including the CJ, if he decides so), the Chief Secretary, Advocate General and Haryana Public Service Commission Chairman,” the Bench ordered.

The Haryana Public Service Commission shall extend its good offices for all the procedural requirements as in the past, it added.

As the Government of Haryana and the Punjab and Haryana High Court indulge in a slugfest over who has the right to conduct the examination for selection of subordinate court judges, a large number of posts of Civil Judge Junior Division in Haryana remain vacant.

Last month, the Haryana Government had moved the Supreme Court seeking an order to initiate the selection process within two weeks in terms of the direction issued by it.

While the Haryana Government wanted that the selection (including holding of preliminary examination, written and viva voce) of Civil Judge Junior Division to be made by the state Public Service Commission, the high court intended to conduct it through a committee headed by a judge, Amicus Curiae Vijay Hansaria had told the Bench.

The state Government contended that under the rules it’s the mandate of the state public service commission to fill up vacancies of judicial service and that even under the January 4, 2007 verdict of the top court reiterated that rules had to be followed.

However, on behalf of the high court, senior counsel PS Patwalia submitted that since 2007 the consistent pattern followed for recruitment was under a selection committee of the high court and Chief Secretary; Advocate General, Legislative Secretary and Chairman of HPSC.

Rejecting the state government’s contention, the SC said, “This is a superficial understanding of the issue.”

It said, “The consistent course of action followed on the basis of the rule of making power could have been based on the High Court being in a position to understand the needs of the service. Judges of HC who participate in the selection process have domain knowledge of both the subject and of the nature of service. If this understanding which has been reflected in the consistent course of actions since 2007 was to be deviated from this should be based on cogent material which is found to be lacking,” the top court said.

