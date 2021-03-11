Supreme Court stays state judicial services examination

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Haryana Judicial Services (Mains) Examination scheduled for May 6 to 8 as it clashed with the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Preliminary Exam-2021.

A Bench, led by Justice Vineet Saran, asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to inform it about the possible rescheduled dates for the examination and posted the matter for further hearing on May 9.

Originally, HJS (Mains) Examinations were scheduled to be held between April 22 and 24. However, the dates were changed to May 6-8 in order to avoid any clash with the Delhi Judicial Service (DJS) Preliminary Exam, scheduled to be held on April 24.

The interim order came on a petition filed by some candidates who pointed out the difficulty caused to them as the dates for the Haryana Judicial Services (Mains) Examination clashed with those of the MP Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Preliminary Exam-2021.

Contending that they would be deprived of their right to participate in the judicial examination of their choice, if the Haryana examination was not rescheduled, the petitioners submitted, ''That the same is against the basic fundamental rights of the applicants as granted under the Constitution and therefore, the applicants herein are constrained to prefer the present application seeking intervention in the present writ petition.”