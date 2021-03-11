Supreme Court to take on May 4 plea to postpone Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) exam-2021

New Delhi, May 2
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to May 4 the hearing on a petition seeking postponement of Mains Examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch)-2021 on the ground that it clashed with the date of the Preliminary Exam of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2021.
A Bench led by Justice Vineet Saran deferred the hearing after the petitioner’s counsel submitted that a copy of the petition will be served on the Haryana counsel during the day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Curfew imposed in 10 police stations of the city, internet s...
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...