Supreme Court to take on May 4 plea to postpone Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) exam-2021

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to May 4 the hearing on a petition seeking postponement of Mains Examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch)-2021 on the ground that it clashed with the date of the Preliminary Exam of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2021.

A Bench led by Justice Vineet Saran deferred the hearing after the petitioner’s counsel submitted that a copy of the petition will be served on the Haryana counsel during the day.