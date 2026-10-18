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Home / Haryana / Surajkund Diwali Mela to showcase India’s crafts, cuisine and culture from October 23

Surajkund Diwali Mela to showcase India’s crafts, cuisine and culture from October 23

CM Nayab Singh Saini to inaugurate four-day fair in Faridabad featuring 300 stalls, folk performances and a musical presentation by Kanwar Grewal

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:40 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Tourism Department will organise the third Surajkund Diwali Mela from October 23 to 26 at the Surajkund Mela ground in Faridabad, offering visitors a mix of festive shopping, traditional crafts, regional cuisines and cultural entertainment.

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With around 300 stalls, performances by folk artists and a special musical presentation by renowned Sufi and folk singer Kanwar Grewal, the four-day event is expected to draw families and visitors from Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas. The cultural programme will showcase India's folk traditions through performances by folk artists, dance troupes and traditional performers.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the mela on October 23 in the presence of Haryana Heritage and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma, other dignitaries and senior officials. Union Minister Manohar Lal will attend the closing ceremony on October 26 as the chief guest.

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Around 300 stalls will feature handicrafts, handloom products, traditional artworks, home decor items and Diwali essentials from across the country. Visitors will have an opportunity to explore a range of handcrafted products and experience India's traditional craftsmanship.

For artisans and craftspeople, the mela will provide a platform to showcase their skills, promote traditional products and connect with a wider market. The initiative also aims to encourage local craftsmanship and strengthen appreciation for indigenous art forms.

Food enthusiasts will have plenty to explore, with a spacious food court offering traditional delicacies from different regions of India alongside popular dishes from renowned food brands.

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