Home / Haryana / Surajkund fair tragedy: Swing operator, staff booked for 'culpable homicide'

Surajkund fair tragedy: Swing operator, staff booked for 'culpable homicide'

The main accused in the FIR is the proprietor of Himachal Fun Care, who was operating the giant swing which snapped mid-air and collapsed on Saturday evening

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:17 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The swing that snapped at the Surajkund fair and Inspector Jagdish Kumar (inset) who died in the incident.
In the Surajkund International Crafts Mela swing collapse incident, the Faridabad police have registered an FIR against the swing operator and his staff under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS at the Surajkund police station.

The main accused in the FIR is Mohammad Shakir, proprietor of Himachal Fun Care, who is a resident of Toka Nangla village, Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh. He was operating the giant swing which snapped mid-air and collapsed on Saturday evening, causing the death of a police inspector.

The police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DCP Crime Mukesh Kumar. ACP Crime Varun Dahiya, incharge of Crime Branch, NIT, and Sub Inspector Sanjay Kumar of Surajkund police station are the other members of the team. The team will look into all angles, including responsibility, safety compliance and possible negligence.

Complaint ASI Sunny said he was at the fair with his incharge Inspector Jagdish Prasad and other policemen at the time of the incident. He said some people were on the “Tsunami swing” when it suddenly snapped from one side around 6 pm. Inspector Jagdish Prasad and fellow employees rushed to rescue the the people. When they were busy doing so, the swing snapped from the other side too and fell on them. Inspector Prasad, along with other policemen and people, suffered serious injuries in the incident. They were all admitted to different hospitals. However, Inspector Prasad succumbed to his injuries.

“The death of our inspector occurred due to deliberate endangerment of people's lives by Himachal Fun Fair Company's proprietor Mohammad Shakir and his staff by not following the safety standards meant for the swings installed in the Surajkund fair,” ASI Sunny added in his complaint.

Following the accident, the swing area has been closed pending further investigation but the fair is open to public.

