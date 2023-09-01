Surge in dengue cases in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 31

Dengue cases have been on the rise in the district in the past few days. The trend is significantly increasing in urban areas. Relaxed prevention measures and stagnant water in fridges, coolers, utensils, water tanks, and open spaces have contributed to the spread of dengue, said an official of the Health Department.

So far, Karnal district has recorded 70 cases, of them, a maximum of 25, have been reported in the Karnal urban area.

The above cases are the only ones that have been reported by the Health Department, while there are several cases that are being treated at private hospitals.

However, the number of cases in the current year are less than that of last year when the district had recorded 335 cases in 2022. As many as 304 cases were reported in 2021, while 93 in 2020, 29 in 2019 and 106 in 2018, said the data of Health Department.

The surge in dengue infections has become a cause for concern, prompting the Health Department to check the breeding of aedes mosquitoes. It has formed 160 teams to keep a check on breeding —10 teams are visiting door-to-door in Karnal city, while 150 are visiting the rural areas of the district.

These team members inspected 2,72,746 houses and commercial establishments and found mosquitoes breeding at 3,473 places, including fridges, coolers, water tanks, buckets, flower pots and other vessels and drains where the water was accumulated.

As per the authorities, rising temperature and changing rainfall pattern created favourable conditions for the mosquitoes to breed and multiply.

“We have launched a massive campaign to check the breeding of aedes mosquitoes. Water stagnation in fridges, coolers, water tanks, buckets, flower pots, and drains contributed to the breeding of aedes mosquitoes and the spread of dengue. Stagnant water provides an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, allowing them to lay their eggs and multiply rapidly,” said Dr Anu, Deputy Civil Surgeon, Karnal.

“Awareness campaigns are being conducted to make citizens aware of dengue prevention measures. People can mitigate the risk of dengue transmission by using mosquito repellents and wearing protective clothes,” Dr Vinod Kamal, Civil Surgeon, said. He said if any mosquito was infected with the dengue virus and bit a person, it could transmit the virus, potentially leading to infection. He appealed to the people to observe every Sunday as a dry day by cleaning all places where water could accumulate.

