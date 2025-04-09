Surjewala accepts CM Saini’s challenge for debate on power tariff

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has accepted the challenge of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for a public debate on electricity tariffs and governance issues.

Surjewala took to social media platforms ‘X’ and Facebook page on Wednesday to respond to the CM’s remarks, demanding answers on key issues impacting the people of Haryana.

“CM Shri Nayab Singh Saini ji, I accept your challenge. Tell me when and where you will give an account of the Rs 5,000 crore burden imposed on the people of Haryana in the form of inflated electricity bills, the betrayal of youth employed under HKRN, and the repeated paper leaks in recruitment exams! Jai Haryana!”, said Surjewala on his social media platforms.

Surjewala’s reaction came a day after the CM , while reviewing preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Hisar, accused Surjewala and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda of misleading the public on the issues of electricity tariffs and quality of power supply. The CM also dared both Congress leaders to come forward for a public debate based on facts and figures.

The chief minister , in his statement, criticised the previous Congress regime for prolonged power cuts, saying, “During the Congress tenure, even a storm in Pakistan led to power cuts here. Today, we are delivering 24-hour electricity to the people.”