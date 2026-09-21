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Home / Haryana / Surprise inspection at Panipat jail, officials directed to address inmates’ grievances

Surprise inspection at Panipat jail, officials directed to address inmates’ grievances

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:32 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Vani Gopal Sharma, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), along with Varsha Sharma, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)-cum-Secretary, DLSA, conducted a surprise inspection of the District Jail on Saturday.

During the inspection, they visited women’s wards 6 and 7 and the jail’s security ward.

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They inspected the condition of the barracks, cleanliness, hygiene and maintenance of the wards. They also interacted with the prisoners and listened to their problems and complaints. Vani Gopal Sharma directed the jail administration to resolve the prisoners’ complaints within the stipulated time and ensure proper implementation of measures related to their welfare.

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The judges also inspected the jail kitchen. They checked the quality and quantity of food provided to the inmates, as well as the cleanliness of the kitchen premises and hygiene standards maintained during food preparation and distribution. They directed the administration to maintain proper hygiene and provide nutritious, clean and quality food to the inmates.

They also inspected the jail canteens and issued necessary instructions for their smooth functioning and proper maintenance. They checked the jail control room and reviewed the security of the jail premises and safety arrangements. The jail administration was directed to ensure effective surveillance and comply with the prescribed security standards and protocols.

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