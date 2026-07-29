Early signs of pink bollworm activity have been detected in cotton fields in Sirsa district. However, officials have said the infestation remains well below the economic threshold level (ETL) and does not pose an immediate threat to the crop.

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A joint survey was carried out on Wednesday by experts from the Regional Integrated Pest Management Centre, Faridabad, under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, along with the office of the Joint Director Agriculture (Cotton), Sirsa.

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Joint Director Agriculture (Cotton) Atma Ram Godara said the team inspected cotton fields across the district and reviewed the performance of pheromone traps installed to monitor pink bollworm. Farmers told the officials that the traps had proved effective in detecting and controlling the pest, prompting many of them to install more traps in their fields.

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Officials said nearly 120 pheromone traps had been installed across cotton-growing districts of Haryana, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Jind, as part of a monitoring initiative.

During the survey, experts advised farmers to install four to five pheromone traps per acre for regular monitoring of pink bollworm. They also recommended using 20 yellow or blue sticky traps per acre to keep a check on sap-sucking pests. The traps help assess pest populations and enable farmers to take timely control measures instead of resorting to indiscriminate pesticide use.

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The survey team said that although initial pink bollworm activity had been observed, farmers should use pheromone traps and lures regularly and spray only insecticides approved by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee.

“Farmers should insecticides only when required,” they added. Officials said this approach would reduce unnecessary chemical use and lower cultivation costs. Farmers were also encouraged to use the NPSS mobile app, which provides scientific advice on pest and disease identification, monitoring and management.