Survey identifies 150 unauthorised colonies in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 15

A month-long drone survey conducted by the Department of Town and Country Planning has identified around 150 unauthorised colonies on around 2,000 acres across the district.

The survey was conducted of all the unauthorised colonies to know their construction structure and civic infrastructure available. The state government will take a decision on regularising these colonies on the basis of the survey report.

“After the CM’s announcement of regularising around 1,200 colonies across the state, the department conducted a drone survey in Karnal district also. The survey has been completed today. It

shows that around 150 unauthorised colonies are in the district at present,” said Vikram Kumar,

District Town Planner (DTP). The survey report would be sent to the headquarters for further steps, he added. —