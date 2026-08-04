Survey ranks MP from Rohtak, Deepender among top 30 MPs: Cong leader

Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, has been recognised among the country’s 30 best parliamentarians in a joint survey conducted by a private research agency and a media house. He has also secured the top position in the ‘Kartavyanishth (Duty-Bound) MP’ category, said Bharat Bhushan Batra, Congress MLA from Rohtak, on Tuesday.

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Describing the recognition as a matter of immense pride and honour for Rohtak as well as the state, Batra said Deepender’s politics is driven not merely by contesting elections but by thorough preparation, a deep understanding of public issues and effectively raising people’s concerns in Parliament. His long parliamentary experience, having served four terms as a Lok Sabha MP from Rohtak and as a Rajya Sabha member, is benefitting the entire state today, the MLA added.

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“According to the survey and PRS data, Deepender recorded a 91 per cent attendance in the 18th Lok Sabha, significantly higher than the national average. He raised 71 questions in Parliament on issues related to farmers, youth, employment, education and infrastructure, and participated in 17 major debates, strongly advocating the interests of Haryana. Based on parameters such as attendance, questions, debates, parliamentary experience and public engagement, he secured a high score of 86.38,” Batra claimed.