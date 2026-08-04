DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Survey ranks MP from Rohtak, Deepender among top 30 MPs: Cong leader

Survey ranks MP from Rohtak, Deepender among top 30 MPs: Cong leader

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:21 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Deepender Hooda with the survey report.
Advertisement

Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, has been recognised among the country’s 30 best parliamentarians in a joint survey conducted by a private research agency and a media house. He has also secured the top position in the ‘Kartavyanishth (Duty-Bound) MP’ category, said Bharat Bhushan Batra, Congress MLA from Rohtak, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Describing the recognition as a matter of immense pride and honour for Rohtak as well as the state, Batra said Deepender’s politics is driven not merely by contesting elections but by thorough preparation, a deep understanding of public issues and effectively raising people’s concerns in Parliament. His long parliamentary experience, having served four terms as a Lok Sabha MP from Rohtak and as a Rajya Sabha member, is benefitting the entire state today, the MLA added.

Advertisement

“According to the survey and PRS data, Deepender recorded a 91 per cent attendance in the 18th Lok Sabha, significantly higher than the national average. He raised 71 questions in Parliament on issues related to farmers, youth, employment, education and infrastructure, and participated in 17 major debates, strongly advocating the interests of Haryana. Based on parameters such as attendance, questions, debates, parliamentary experience and public engagement, he secured a high score of 86.38,” Batra claimed.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts