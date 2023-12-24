Suspect attacks cop with screwdriver

Gurugram, December 23
The Gurugram police arrested three bike-borne youths after chasing them on Dwarka Expressway, while another managed to escape by attacking a constable on his head with a screwdriver.
Later, it was revealed that all these were thieves, against whom many criminal cases were registered. The injured constable has been admitted to the civil hospital here.
The incident took place on Thursday night when a police team, led by ASI Padam Singh, was on night patrolling. The suspects have been identified as Bijendra alias Koki, Harkesh and Karambir. Their accomplice, who managed to flee, has been identified as Narender.
