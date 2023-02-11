Suspected tiger pugmarks found in Y'nagar's Kalesar National Park

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, February 10

Suspected pugmarks of a tiger have been found in the Chikan Fire Line area of Kalesar National Park in Yamunanagar district.

The authorities of the Wildlife Department, Yamunanagar, lifted the samples of the pugmarks and sent these to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for confirmation. Sources said the authorities of the Wildlife Department got information about the likely presence of a tiger in Kalesar National Park about 15 days ago.

Acting on this, a team of the local Wildlife Department, headed by an inspector of the department, Sunil Tanwar, visited the Chikan Fire Line area and found the suspected pugmarks there. The confirmation is yet to be done by the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, said Sunil Tanwar.

Meanwhile, a source said the tiger might have reached here from Rajaji National Park, Dehradun, in Uttarakhand which has a large number of big cats, adding that the animal might have come to escape the cold wave or in search of prey.

Big cat could be from Rajaji The aerial distance between Kalesar National Park and Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand is stated to be about 8-10 km. Kalesar National Park, Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary and Sher Jung National Park, Simbalbara, in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh are connected to Rajaji National Park, Dehradun, through a dense forest area.

The aerial distance between Kalesar National Park and Rajaji National Park is stated to be about 8-10 km. Kalesar National Park, Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary (having an area of 13,209 acres) and Sher Jung National Park, Simbalbara, in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh are connected to Rajaji National Park through a dense forest area.

The Kalesar National Park is spread over 11,570 acres in Yamunanagar district. Inspector Sunil Tanwar further said leopards, elephants, barking deer, wild boar, sambhar and several other species of wild animals and birds were found in Kalesar National Park and Kalesar National Sanctuary.