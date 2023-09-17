Suspend accountant for misconduct, says Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 16

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal today recommended the suspension of a revenue accountant of Naraingarh tehsil for his alleged misbehaviour in the office. The minister was here to hold Jan Samvaad programmes at Raiwali, Dhanana, Laha and Nanhera villages.

While listening to the grievances, the minister received a complaint regarding the alleged misconduct of the revenue accountant of Naraingarh tehsil, following which the minister recommended suspension. He was accused of misbehaviour with nambardars.

He has also ordered an inquiry against a naib tehsildar after a local BJP leader accused him of taking money for registries. The minister has also directed Naraingarh SDM to conduct an inquiry against Shahzadpur BDPO in connection with the cutting of trees at Patvi village. A Shahzadpur resident had accused the official of not taking appropriate action against a sarpanch who had allegedly got the trees chopped and sold these.

Pal said that, “The Jan Samvaad programmes are being organised to make people aware of the policies and schemes of the government. The officials have been directed to resolve the issues being faced by the people.”

BJP district chief Rajesh Batoura, Zila Parishad chairman Rajesh Laddi and several other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.

#Ambala