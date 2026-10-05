Suspended 3 times, removed once: Haryana’s Rewari sarpanch seeks Guinness record for most suspensions

Piqued by her multiple suspensions and removal, Pinki, the sarpanch of Dahina village in Rewari district, devised a novel way to lodge her protest — by applying for a Guinness World Record.

Talking to The Tribune on Monday, Pinki said she had been suspended three times and even removed from the post of sarpanch due to political vendetta, but was reinstated by the Divisional Commissioner and the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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“I was elected as sarpanch of Dahina village in December 2022. However, owing to political vendetta, I was suspended on June 9, 2025, and March 27, 2026. I was reinstated by order of the Divisional Commissioner, Gurugram, in both instances. I was suspended for the third time on June 2, 2026, but was reinstated by order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On August 31, 2026, the district administration removed me from the post of sarpanch and disqualified me from contesting panchayat elections for three years. Nonetheless, I moved the high court, which stayed my removal and I was reinstated again,” said Pinki.

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As per a proposed record claim-report dossier of the Guinness World Records prepared for a preliminary record-title application dated September 27, 2026, Sarpanch Pinki has applied for a record under the proposed title “Most official suspension/removal actions against an elected village sarpanch within a 12-month period”.

“Publicly available reporting identifies Pinki as the elected sarpanch of Dahina village, Rewari district, Haryana. The Tribune reported a suspension in June 2025 under Section 51(1)(A) of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. It reported another suspension in March 2026. In September 2026, the district administration announced her removal from office and a three-year disqualification from contesting panchayat elections,” states the case summary.

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“We propose a new Guinness World Records title concerning the highest number of officially documented suspension/removal actions against an elected village sarpanch within a defined 12-month period... We will provide original government orders, appellate/judicial orders, official panchayat records and independent supporting reports, and will follow any measurement and evidence criteria prescribed by Guinness World Records,” the claim statement says.

Contacted for his comments, Rewari Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena said the sarpanch had been placed under suspension on legitimate grounds.

“She also got reinstated in accordance with administrative/legal norms and is serving as the sarpanch as of now. As for staking claim to a Guinness record, it is her right,” the DC said.