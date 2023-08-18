Suspended at behest of CM, alleges junior woman coach

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

A junior athletics coach, who has been pursuing a molestation case against Minister of State for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh, today alleged that Haryana’s Sports Department had suspended her at the behest of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

She was suspended on August 11, but the department order did not cite any reason

Holding a press conference today, along with her lawyer, she said no concrete reason was given for her suspension. Yashendra Singh, Director, Sports Department, had suspended her on August 11, but the suspension order did not cite any reason.

She said she had been constantly under pressure to withdraw the case and her suspension was a result of speaking the truth and raising her voice against injustice. Earlier, she was stopped from training, too.

She said while she had been suffering every day, the CM had allowed Sandeep Singh to hoist the National Flag on August 15. She claimed that she had been cautioned not to drag the CM’s name in Sandeep Singh’s case, and perhaps had paid the price for it.

On August 10, she went to meet the Chief Minister at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh. “The CM did not want to meet me. I was upset over the announcement that Sandeep Singh would hoist the flag. I was agitated, but I did not abuse the CM. In fact, the CM had earlier abused me by calling me “anargal” (intemperate). I just wanted to know why he was protecting Sandeep Singh,” she said.

The next day, she was suspended and the suspension order was delivered to her on August 14. She also alleged that the Chandigarh Police have been delaying the chargesheet against Sandeep Singh under pressure from the CM.

Yashendra Singh could not be contacted for comments.

