Suspended by Congress, invited by Haryana govt: 5 MLAs to hoist national flag on August 15

The Haryana Government has allowed all five suspended Congress MLAs to hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

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In an order issued by the Chief Secretary’s office, dated August 12, to all Deputy Commissioners and SDMs, the names of the suspended Congress MLAs have been mentioned on the dignitaries’ list for sub-divisional-level functions.

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Shalley Chaudhary will hoist the national flag at Naraingarh while Jarnail Singh will hoist it at Ratia. Similarly, Mohd Israil is invited to a function in Hathin while Mohd Ilyas will hoist the flag at Punahana. Renu Bala is invited to a function in Bilaspur.

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The Congress suspended these MLAs, while alleging that they cross-voted in favour of a BJP-backed Independent candidate during the March 16 Rajya Sabha poll.

The Congress won that poll, and its candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh became the MP.

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Earlier too, four of these five suspended MLAs had attended the district-level functions organised to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s visit on July 17. Sadhura MLA Renu Bala attended the programme at Yamunanagar, Ratia MLA Jarnail Singh at Fatehabad, Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary at Ambala, and Hathin MLA Mohd Israil at Palwal.

Congress Chief Whip BB Batra confirmed none of the other Congress MLAs have been invited to hoist the national flag except the suspended MLAs.

“If suspended MLAs attend a BJP function, only then it will attract the anti-defection law provision,” said a senior Congress MLA.