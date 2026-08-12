DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Suspended by Congress, invited by Haryana govt: 5 MLAs to hoist national flag on August 15

Suspended by Congress, invited by Haryana govt: 5 MLAs to hoist national flag on August 15

The Congress suspended these MLAs, while alleging that they cross-voted in favour of a BJP-backed Independent candidate during the March 16 Rajya Sabha poll

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:54 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Advertisement

The Haryana Government has allowed all five suspended Congress MLAs to hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Advertisement

In an order issued by the Chief Secretary’s office, dated August 12, to all Deputy Commissioners and SDMs, the names of the suspended Congress MLAs have been mentioned on the dignitaries’ list for sub-divisional-level functions.

Advertisement

Shalley Chaudhary will hoist the national flag at Naraingarh while Jarnail Singh will hoist it at Ratia. Similarly, Mohd Israil is invited to a function in Hathin while Mohd Ilyas will hoist the flag at Punahana. Renu Bala is invited to a function in Bilaspur.

Advertisement

The Congress suspended these MLAs, while alleging that they cross-voted in favour of a BJP-backed Independent candidate during the March 16 Rajya Sabha poll.

The Congress won that poll, and its candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh became the MP.

Advertisement

Earlier too, four of these five suspended MLAs had attended the district-level functions organised to celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s visit on July 17. Sadhura MLA Renu Bala attended the programme at Yamunanagar, Ratia MLA Jarnail Singh at Fatehabad, Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary at Ambala, and Hathin MLA Mohd Israil at Palwal.

Congress Chief Whip BB Batra confirmed none of the other Congress MLAs have been invited to hoist the national flag except the suspended MLAs.

“If suspended MLAs attend a BJP function, only then it will attract the anti-defection law provision,” said a senior Congress MLA.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts