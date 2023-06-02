Suspended IAS officer granted bail

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 1

A local court today granted bail to suspended IAS officer Dharmendra Singh arrested two weeks ago for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 crore.

Singh was in custody for the past 15 days .The court decided that the accused was entitled to concession of bail, his custody was not required for collecting voice samples as well as the specimen signature and handwriting.

The counsel for the accused submitted that they were ready to give voice sample, but as far as the specimen signature /handwriting was concerned, the accused had admitted that he had signed the recommendation letter, therefore, the specimen signature was not required to be taken.

“This court after considering the fact that the custody of the accused is no more required by the investigating agency, except for taking his voice sample, for which the accused has given his consent, is of the view that no useful purpose would be served to keep him in custody. Also, the accused is a senior officer of the Haryana Government and there is least possibility of his absconding from trial. Even on this ground also, the custody of the accused is not warranted,” read the orders.