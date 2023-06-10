Suspended judge was in touch with ED officials, reveal phone call transcripts

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, June 9

Transcripts of call recordings have revealed that suspended judge Sudhir Parmar was claiming to be in touch with Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on behalf of M3M Group director Roop Bansal.

Parmar, who was the CBI and the ED judge and was hearing the case in which IREO Group head Lalit Goyal was an accused, was suspended in April on the basis of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) FIR for allegedly demanding and taking money to favour Goyal and the owners of M3M Group, Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal.

As per WhatsApp chats screenshots provided by a source to the ACB, Parmar was demanding Rs 5 to Rs 7 crore for helping out the M3M Group owners. It is claimed in the FIR that Rs 5 crore was paid to Parmar by accused in the IREO case.

After the ACB’s FIR, the ED raided M3M and IREO groups locations on June 1 and seized 17 high-end luxury vehicles valued at Rs 60 crore, jewellery worth Rs 5.75 crore, Rs 15 lakh in cash and various incriminating documents, digital evidences and books of accounts.

Roop Bansal was called for questioning at the ED’s Gurugram office on June 8 and arrested the same day as the M3M Group allegedly received Rs 404 crore from IREO in one of the transactions through several shell companies.

The ED had sought a 14-day remand of the accused, but a court of the Panchkula vacation judge today granted a seven-day remand.

The ED claims that out of 4,705 customers of IREO, almost 1,700 didn’t receive flats or plots despite making payments. The ED further claims that IREO had transferred around “Rs 1,777.48 crore outside India in the last 10 years” in the guise of buyback, redemption and purchase of shares in “contravention of the FDI policy”. Due to transfer, Indian operating companies got short of funds, their projects got stalled and some became insolvent.

Offers help to accused IN MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

Recording 11

Roop Bansal: “Inhone mere se ek promise karaya hai main apke samne batata hoon ki Roop ji CBI mein kutch nahin hone doonga.” (They have promised me that nothing will happen in the CBI investigation)

Judge: “CBI se agar bach gaye na to ED mein main kutch nahin hone doonga.” (If you escape from the CBI, I will not let anything happen in the ED case)

Recording 6

Roop Bansal: “Sir meri ek request hai ki meri registry kar do...” (Sir, I have one request to get my registry done)

Judge: “Maine keh diya hai Sunil ko. Saket ko directly bola hai. Saket sare document dekh kar batayega. Agar kagaz pakke hain permission mil jayegi (I have told Sunil, an ED investigating officer. I have told Saket, a senior ED officer, directly. Saket will see all documents and if everything is in order permission will be given.)