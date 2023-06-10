 Suspended judge was in touch with ED officials, reveal phone call transcripts : The Tribune India

Suspended judge was in touch with ED officials, reveal phone call transcripts

Suspended judge was in touch with ED officials, reveal phone call transcripts


Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, June 9

Transcripts of call recordings have revealed that suspended judge Sudhir Parmar was claiming to be in touch with Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on behalf of M3M Group director Roop Bansal.

Parmar, who was the CBI and the ED judge and was hearing the case in which IREO Group head Lalit Goyal was an accused, was suspended in April on the basis of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) FIR for allegedly demanding and taking money to favour Goyal and the owners of M3M Group, Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal.

As per WhatsApp chats screenshots provided by a source to the ACB, Parmar was demanding Rs 5 to Rs 7 crore for helping out the M3M Group owners. It is claimed in the FIR that Rs 5 crore was paid to Parmar by accused in the IREO case.

After the ACB’s FIR, the ED raided M3M and IREO groups locations on June 1 and seized 17 high-end luxury vehicles valued at Rs 60 crore, jewellery worth Rs 5.75 crore, Rs 15 lakh in cash and various incriminating documents, digital evidences and books of accounts.

Roop Bansal was called for questioning at the ED’s Gurugram office on June 8 and arrested the same day as the M3M Group allegedly received Rs 404 crore from IREO in one of the transactions through several shell companies.

The ED had sought a 14-day remand of the accused, but a court of the Panchkula vacation judge today granted a seven-day remand.

The ED claims that out of 4,705 customers of IREO, almost 1,700 didn’t receive flats or plots despite making payments. The ED further claims that IREO had transferred around “Rs 1,777.48 crore outside India in the last 10 years” in the guise of buyback, redemption and purchase of shares in “contravention of the FDI policy”. Due to transfer, Indian operating companies got short of funds, their projects got stalled and some became insolvent.

Offers help to accused IN MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

Recording 11

Roop Bansal: “Inhone mere se ek promise karaya hai main apke samne batata hoon ki Roop ji CBI mein kutch nahin hone doonga.” (They have promised me that nothing will happen in the CBI investigation)

Judge: “CBI se agar bach gaye na to ED mein main kutch nahin hone doonga.” (If you escape from the CBI, I will not let anything happen in the ED case)

Recording 6

Roop Bansal: “Sir meri ek request hai ki meri registry kar do...” (Sir, I have one request to get my registry done)

Judge: “Maine keh diya hai Sunil ko. Saket ko directly bola hai. Saket sare document dekh kar batayega. Agar kagaz pakke hain permission mil jayegi (I have told Sunil, an ED investigating officer. I have told Saket, a senior ED officer, directly. Saket will see all documents and if everything is in order permission will be given.)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

2
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

3
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

4
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

5
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

6
Punjab

Punjab's AAP govt hires consultant to shift from paddy-wheat cycle

7
Amritsar

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

8
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

10
World

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...

70 tubewells in Ropar village go dry, illegal mining to blame

70 tubewells in Ropar village go dry, illegal mining to blame


Cities

View All

‘Dhadis’, SGPC on warpath over performance hours

‘Dhadis’, SGPC on warpath over performance hours

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk