Suspended official accused in paddy procurement scam dies in PGI Chandigarh

Pankaj Tuli, a suspended supervisor and an accused in the paddy procurement scam, died at PGI Chandigarh on Thursday.

Tuli had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after complaining of health-related issues. He was already under suspension over a separate departmental matter and was recently arrested in connection with an FIR registered at the City police station for allegedly issuing fake gate passes during the ongoing procurement season.

Confirming his death, Jail Superintendent Lakhbir Singh said that Tuli was first taken to the Civil Hospital on Tuesday when his condition deteriorated. “Later, he was shifted to PGI for specialised treatment, where he died today,” he said.

The police have informed his family members and further legal formalities are being completed.