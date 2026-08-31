Suspended Power Corporation SE found dead in car on retirement day in Karnal

An under-suspension Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Power Corporation’s Sonepat circle, Geetu Ram Tanwar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside his car in Sector 9 of the city on Monday, the day he was scheduled to retire.

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Preliminary information suggests that Tanwar may have consumed a poisonous substance, while the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem, said the police.

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He reportedly left behind a suicide note naming several officials of the Power Corporation, including an IAS officer, SEs, XENs and SDOs, alleging that they had harassed him, due to which he took the extreme step. However, till the filing of this report, no FIR had been registered and the police said an investigation was being conducted into the allegations.

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Tanwar, 58, had been suspended in April after a controversial video, in which he was allegedly heard making objectionable caste-related remarks, went viral on social media.

He had later maintained that the video had been recorded several months earlier at a DC camp office. He had also clarified that he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of any community or individual.

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Niti Tanwar, daughter of the deceased, said her father had been under mental pressure after the video went viral and he was subsequently suspended.

“My father left home on Monday morning, informing us that he was going to submit his last letter to higher authorities, but did not return. When we started looking for him, his car was found parked near a school in Sector 9. My father was lying on the back seat and was unresponsive. We rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said Niti.

She said her father had become a victim of casteism. Niti alleged that the controversial video of her father that circulated on social media had been edited.

“While sitting with my father, some officials had made him say certain things jokingly and later edited and circulated the recording. The controversy severely affected my father and us. My father had also publicly apologised despite having done nothing wrong, but no action was taken against those who captured, edited and circulated the video,” she added.

She said her father had written several letters to the authorities, seeking justice and informing officials about the difficulties he was facing. The family also alleged that he had been under pressure from several Power Corporation officials.

Family members initially refused to allow the post-mortem to be conducted until an FIR was registered. Later in the evening, the Karnal police registered an FIR against unknown persons under Section 3(1)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Sections 108 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on the complaint of Priti Tanwar, wife of Geetu Ram Tanwar and a resident of Sector 9.

She also alleged that officers of the Sonepat circle, with the help of higher authorities, had discriminated against her husband on caste grounds to shield the actual culprits in the episode.

Narender Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police, said the case was being investigated.

“We have registered an FIR and are verifying the allegations made in the suicide note,” he added.