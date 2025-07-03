Suspended sarpanch held over self-immolation bid, released

Former Majra gram panchayat sarpanch Neha Sharma was detained on Wednesday for threatening self-immolation over alleged inaction on removing encroachment from panchayat land.

Advertisement

She had earlier submitted an affidavit announcing her intent to set herself ablaze at Triveni Chowk on July 2. A day before the protest, Ambala DC Ajay Singh Tomer suspended her from the post and barred her from attending any panchayat meetings. She was also asked to hand over all panchayat records and property.

Despite this, Neha arrived at the protest site with supporters. A heavy police presence prevented any incident, and she was taken into preventive custody and later presented before SDM Naraingarh. She was released on bond.

Advertisement

According to BDPO Shahzadpur, a duty magistrate-led team had been sent on June 24 to act on encroachments, but the gram panchayat failed to provide required documentation. Neha, however, insisted the administration was not serious about acting.

“I haven’t received the suspension order. I’m not afraid. As sarpanch, I will do my duty,” Neha said.

Advertisement

SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat confirmed the detention was a precautionary measure.