SUV falls into Western Yamuna Canal, two dead

An SUV plunged into the Western Yamuna Canal near Dhanora village in Indri block late Friday night, resulting in the deaths of two people travelling in the vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Dalbir (50) and Sandeep (37), both residents of Bhopa Sadhaura. The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday when the two were returning to their village.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and launched a search operation with the help of divers, who retrieved both bodies from the canal. The police sent the bodies for postmortem.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses and local residents claim that the accident occurred due to the bridge being congested and lacking proper railings. They also blamed poor road conditions for the mishap.

“The car became uncontrollable after hitting a pothole and fell into the canal. This has happened multiple times before, but despite repeated complaints, the administration has not taken any action,” said a local villager.

Advertisement

Resentment prevailed among locals as no political leader from the ruling party or senior officials visited the site. “No leaders or officials have come here, even though similar incidents have been reported in the past,” said another resident.

Inspector Vipin Kumar, SHO Indri, confirmed the incident and said, “Two people were travelling in an Innova from Indri towards their village when the car lost balance near the Dhanora bridge and fell into the Western Yamuna Canal. We have retrieved both bodies and sent them for postmortem.”

He said that further investigation is underway.