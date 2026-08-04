SUV firing case solved, 5 arrested; old rivalry behind attack: Karnal police

With the arrest of five persons, the Karnal police claim to have solved the firing incident involving an SUV in the Assandh area on July 30.

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The accused have been identified as Amrit Virk and Harmandeep Singh, both residents of Panchayat Dear Pindoria in Assandh; Amritpal Singh of Shekhpura village in Karnal, presently residing in Gali No. 16, Karan Vihar, Karnal; Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Janakpuri in Karnal city; and Mandeep Singh of Dera Bajwa in Ardana village of the district.

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They were arrested by the CIA-Assandh team on the complaint of Harpreet Singh, a resident of Chandigarh City, Karnal, during a raid at the New Grain Market in Assandh based on information received by the police, said Gorakhpal Rana, DSP, Assandh. The police also recovered an SUV from their possession.

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While interacting with media persons, DSP Rana said that after the incident, an FIR was registered at the Assandh police station on July 31.

Karnal Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya assigned the task of solving the case to CIA-Assandh. Following his directions, the team swiftly traced and arrested the five accused with the help of secret information, technical evidence and continuous raids.

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In his complaint, Harpreet Singh alleged that he was returning from Assandh to Karnal in an SUV when some people in different vehicles started chasing him. He further alleged that the accused opened fire at his vehicle with the intention of killing him due to old enmity. Bullets reportedly hit the vehicle’s fender and rear tyre, causing the tyre to burst before the assailants fled the scene.

“We are investigating the case to determine the involvement of others in this incident and are also trying to trace the weapons used in the attack,” said the DSP.