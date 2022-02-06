SUV hits two-wheelers, 2 die in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 5

Two persons were killed after being hit by a speeding SUV near Atul Kataria Chowk here late on Friday night.

As soon as the collision occurred, the youths, who were riding different two-wheelers, fell and their vehicles were tossed in the air. Both of them were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 14 police station and the driver, identified as Abdul Rahim of Uttarakhand who currently stays in Surat Nagar, has been arrested.

The police said Rahim was a scrap dealer and was accompanied by his two friends who were also injured in the accident.

According to the complaint filed by an eyewitness, Devender, his relative Sanjiv Kumar, who was riding a scooter and was accompanied by Kewal on the second scooter. As soon as they reached Atul Kataria Chowk, a speeding SUV came from CRPF Chowk and its driver lost balance, hitting both the scooters.

Soon after the accident, the accused fled from the spot but was arrested today in the afternoon.

“We have nabbed the driver and seized his SUV. We have also handed over the bodies to the victims’ relatives after getting the postmortem conducted. Further investigation is on,” said ASI Neeraj Kumar.