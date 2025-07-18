Swachh Survekshan 2024-25:Karnal ranks third in ‘Swachh Shehar’ category in country, President Murmu confers award

Adding another feather to its cap, Karnal has emerged as one of the cleanest cities in the country in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, the results of which were announced on Thursday by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in New Delhi.

Karnal ranked third in the ‘Swachh Shehar’ category for cities with a population between 50,000 and 3 lakh, following Dewas and Karhad. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony held at the national capital. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, and Municipal Commissioner Vaishali Sharma received the award on behalf of the city in the presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

Karnal became the first city in Haryana to be honoured by the President in the Swachh Survekshan awards. The city scored 11,067 out of a total of 12,500 points. It earned a 3-star rating in the Garbage-Free City category and also received Water Plus status.

Karnal has improved its ranking this year from 115th rank in 2023 among cities with a population above one lakh. Congratulating the citizens, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said, “The achievement belongs to every resident of Karnal, the hardworking staff of the Municipal Corporation, and all stakeholders who contributed tirelessly,” she said. Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh credited the residents for their active participation and encouraged them to continue their efforts. Commissioner Vaishali Sharma also praised the teamwork that led to the success.

Sonepat/Panipat: Sonepat city was honoured with the “Ministerial Star Award”' for cleanliness, presented by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It has secured second position among the medium cities in Haryana while Panipat has secured third position. Sonepat was ranked 38th in the country while Panipat ranked 39th. Mayor Rajiv Jain said the award was the result of continuous efforts by the aware residents of the city, hardworking sanitation workers and the dedicated team of the municipal corporation.

Rohtak: The city has lost the title of cleanest city in Haryana, which it held last year, slipping to fifth place in the state rankings. However, the city made a remarkable leap in the national rankings, climbing from 109th to 25th place. “The Rohtak Municipal Corporation made an impressive leap of 84 ranks, securing 25th position nationally, fifth in Haryana, and first in the Big City category (cities with populations between 3 to 10 lakh). Rohtak was awarded a 1-star rating under the Centre's star rating system and, for the first time, was recognised as a Water Plus city," said Anand Sharma, Commissioner of the MC.

Hisar: The city has seen a sharp decline in its sanitation ranking in the category of ‘State Rankings’ of the Swachhta Survey compared to the previous year. The city now ranks 28th in the state, a significant drop from its seventh position in the previous rankings. However, the city has shown improvement in the national rankings under the "Big Cities" category (with a population of 3 to 10 lakh), with securing 59th position from 194th position.