Karnal city has been selected for the prestigious President Award for being included in the list of India’s cleanest cities under the Swachh Survekshan 2024. The announcement has been made by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, marking a historic achievement for Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) as the first municipal corporation in Haryana to receive this honour.

As per the officials of the KMC, this achievement is the result of months of dedicated efforts, innovative approaches and unwavering commitment from all stakeholders.

The award ceremony will be held on July 17 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will present the award. Karnal’s ranking will also be declared soon.

Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta congratulated the sanitation wing, safai mitras and residents of Karnal, crediting them for their tireless efforts in achieving this milestone. “This honour is a result of the collective efforts of our sanitation workers and the cooperation of our citizens,” she said. She also highlighted the significance of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014, as a transformative mission to make India clean and garbage-free.

KMC Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said, “Our Safai Mitras are the true heroes of this achievement, working tirelessly in challenging conditions to keep the city clean.”

Sharma said the award was not just an honour, but a symbol of the city's commitment to sustainable urban development and public welfare. “It reflects the power of collaborative governance where policymakers, implementers, and citizens unite for a shared goal,” she added. She urged everyone to take this success as a stepping stone and continue working towards innovation and sustainability.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar also congratulated the sanitation staff and Safai Mitras for their hard work during the Swachh Survekshan 2024. He said that the next goal for Karnal is to secure the top spot among India’s cleanest cities, which will require even greater dedication and consistent efforts.

Meanwhile, Sonepat city has been awarded the Minister’s Award for excellence in sanitation at the state level.

Karnal recorded dip in ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2023

Karnal city had experienced a significant decline in its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, dropping 30 points compared to Swachh Survekshan 2022. It got 115th rank among cities with a population above one lakh, whereas it ranked 85th in 2022 among 4,354 cities in the 1-10 lakh population category. Previously, Karnal ranked 86th in Swachh Survekshan 2021, 17th in 2020, 24th in 2019, 41st in 2018, and 65th in 2017.