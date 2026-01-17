DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Swachh Survekshan: Karnal MC to beautify 7 flyovers on NH-44

Swachh Survekshan: Karnal MC to beautify 7 flyovers on NH-44

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Karnal Municipal Corporation begins beautification work at a flyover in the city. Photos: Varun Gulati
Advertisement

With an aim to achieve top position in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, the Karnal Municipal Corporation has planned to beautify all seven flyovers and their slope walls within the city limits on the National Highway-44. It has floated a tender to invite agencies for wall painting. Besides, it will also hold a wall painting competition for students of various schools and colleges.

Advertisement

The competition will be on the theme of cleanliness. An educational institute has provided painting ideas for beautification on these flyovers. The work on one flyover has been started by Budha Group of Institutions, an educational institute. The theme of painting on these flyovers will be different. One flyover will be dedicated to the life of Raja Karna.

Advertisement

Earlier, in 2018, the drab, colourless spaces on five flyovers and slope walls on the NH-44 within the limits of Karnal city were transformed into corners of colour, art and amusement. These walls and flayovers were painted on different issues by artists to reflect the culture of the country, expressing the feelings and emotions of the artists, but due to lack of care these could not continue. However, in 2025, one flyover at Baldi bypass and its slope walls were beautified with wall paintings on the theme of Mahabharata.

Advertisement

“Budha Group of Institutions has provided ideas for painting on these flyovers. The institute has started painting work on one flyover. We have floated tender to beautify other flyovers falling in the city limits from Baldi bypass to grain market on NH-44 on different themes. Wall painting competitions will also be organised among students of various schools and colleges,” said Dr Vaishali Sharma, Commissioner, KMC.

Karnal was third in the country in the ‘Swachh Shehar’ category (population 50,000–3 lakh) in Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, emerging as Haryana’s first city to receive the award from President of India Droupadi Murmu. Karnal scored an impressive 11,067 out of 12,500, earned a 3-star Garbage-Free City rating, and achieved Water Plus status. Earlier, Karnal had ranked 115th in 2023. After this achievement, on the call of the Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar an initiative Swachh Shehar Jodi (SSJ) was started, under which Karnal was assigned mentoring five smaller municipal bodies—Siwan, Ismailabad, Narnaund, Kalanwali and Rajound, turning the city from a performer into a mentor on urban hygiene.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts