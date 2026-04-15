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Home / Haryana / Swachh Survekshan round the corner, Rohtak civic body awaits new Commissione

Swachh Survekshan round the corner, Rohtak civic body awaits new Commissione

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:30 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Garbage littered at a dumping point outside Bal Bhawan in Rohtak on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
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It is a crucial time for the Municipal Corporation (MC) Rohtak, as the survey for the Swachh Survekshan raking is around the corner. The civic body is in the process of finalising preparations to put up a good performance, especially after the city slipped to fifth position in the state rankings last year, losing its tag as Haryana’s cleanest city.

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However, the recent transfer of MC Commissioner Dr Anand Sharma as the Deputy Commissioner, Karnal, has been a setback to some extent to the corporation’s efforts to improve its ranking. While Dr Sharma has assumed his new role, the post of MC Commissioner in Rohtak remains vacant at present, as no new officer has been appointed so far.

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However, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta serves as the link officer for the MC Commissioner’s post, but he is already handling multiple responsibilities. The situation to some extent has led to a slowdown in administrative pace, with officials appearing relatively relaxed.

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“The transfer of the Commissioner has slowed the ongoing efforts for improving the ranking, as no successor has been appointed so far. We all are awaiting the new Commissioner, which has led to a slight lull in momentum. While the incoming officer will carry forward the initiatives, the pace of implementation has dipped following Sharma’s transfer, as he had been executing his plans in a phased manner,” said a senior MC official.

He said the state government should appoint an officer to the post of Commissioner at the earliest, as it was a crucial time with preparations for the Swachh Survekshan in the final phase.

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Meanwhile, MC Joint Commissioner Namita Kumari said they were working to make the city clean, beautiful and healthy.

“The officials have been instructed to ensure proper cleanliness in the city and run special cleanliness drives in the municipal area with public participation. They have been directed to remain in the field and ensure that sanitation work is carried out properly, with no negligence in any form,” she added.

Namita pointed out the municipal teams were conducting inspections across the city, during which cleanliness works were being reviewed and attendance of sanitation staff was also being checked. “Employees have been instructed not to remain absent without prior information so that sanitation in the areas concerned is not affected. No garbage dumps or filth should be seen in any area, and door-to-door garbage collection must be ensured regularly,” she added.

On Monday, the municipal team issued five challans, including three challans of Rs 500 each against individuals found littering and two challans of Rs 2,000 against those selling single-use plastic.

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