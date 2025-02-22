Swachh Survekshan: Yamunanagar MC holds door-to-door awareness drive in Pansara

Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MC) on Thursday conducted a door-to-door awareness campaign in Pansara village, under ward-12 of the MC, in an attempt to get better ranking in Swachh Survekshan.

As per available information, on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, a team of the MC went door to door to spread awareness about cleanliness.

Villagers were motivated to separate dry and wet waste, and put it in MC vehicles.

Team members Kavita, Babita and Safia exhorted villagers to maintain cleanliness. They talked about the importance of carrying cloth bags to the market, not using single-use plastic items and not throwing garbage in the open.

They appealed to the gathering to not throw garbage in the open, and to avoid dumping solid waste in drains.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Pal Yadav said just as women kept their houses clean and beautiful, they should cooperate in making the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri clean and beautiful.

“Women should make bags from old clothes and use these bags to bring goods from the market,” Yadav added.