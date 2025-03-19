DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Swachh Survey team to soon visit Yamunanagar

Swachh Survey team to soon visit Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 04:23 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
An awareness drive under way in Yamunanagar on Tuesday.
The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation is carrying out a number of activities to get best ranking in Swachh Survekshan.

The authorities appealed to the Nirankari followers to cooperate in the Swachh Survekshan during a satsang organised at Sant Nirankar Bhawan, Yamunanagar.

This appeal was made on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Pal Yadav.

Shashi Gupta, who is a brand ambassador of the MCYJ, told followers the process of giving citizen feedback on mobile phones.

He said the MCYJ was receiving good support from educational, religious, business organisations, self-help groups and general public.

“People are becoming aware. The MCYJ is constantly at second place in the state in citizen feedback. Efforts are being made to bring it to the first place,” said Gupta.

He said they had asked the masses to give feedback by visiting Swachh Bharat Mission portal. Gupta said Swachh Survey team would soon inspect homes, shops and take information from the public in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

