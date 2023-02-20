Tackle fluctuating mercury with light irrigation, farmers advised

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 19

Amid the fluctuation in temperature, which is a worry for farmers, scientists of the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) here have issued an advisory for wheat farmers and told them to give light irrigation to the crop as per the requirement. In case a strong windy weather situation prevails, irrigation should be stopped to avoid lodging that might result in yield loss, said Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR-IIWBR.

The scientists also advised keeping a constant watch on leaf aphid (chepa) in wheat, which occurs casually.

For the last few days, the temperature has been fluctuating, creating worries among the farmers. “We have issued an advisory for the second fortnight of February amid the fluctuation of temperature. Farmers, who have the facility of sprinkler irrigation, can irrigate their field, with a sprinkler for 30 minutes in the afternoon in case of rise in temperature,” the Director said.

He said farmers having drip irrigation facilities need to ensure proper moisture in the crop to avoid stress. “To avoid damage caused by terminal heat in case of a sudden rise in temperature, two sprays of potassium chloride 0.2 per cent at jointing and heading stage may reduce the losses,” said Dr Singh.

Farmers were advised to regularly monitor wheat crop for yellow rust disease. In case the yellow rust disease occurs, consult the agricultural expert at the nearest Krishi Vigyan Kendra, research institute or state agriculture department staff, the Director added.

If yellow rust is confirmed, spray of 200 ml propiconazole 25 EC mixed with 200 liters of water for one acre is recommended.