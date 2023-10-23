Tackling pollution: Gurugram stares at rise in parking fee

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 22

As the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invokes measures under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the NCR, Faridabad and Gurugram stare at a hike in the parking fee. The CAQM has mandated the NCR authorities to increase the parking fee to discourage the use of private vehicles and promote Metro services, CNG and electric busess. The panel has also asked the authorities to encourage residents to use public transit facilities or carpool. Measures under Stage II of the GRAP are being invoked because the AQI has dipped to very poor levels in many parts of the NCR.

Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav said, “We have got orders to implement measures under Stage II of the GRAP, and we will be going ahead with it. It is aimed at reducing the vehicular load. We will be taking steps for the same. We appeal to the public to either switch to public transport facilities like metro trains or to carpool.” He warned, “Any further deterioration of the air quality will lead to stricter measures.”

It may be recalled that the authorities had invoked Stage I of the GRAP earlier this month, before the air quality degraded to very poor levels.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India, Sector 51 recorded the worst AQI in Gurugram at 316, while the index stood at 372 in Sector 11 of Faridabad.

The GRAP classifies measures under four different categories: Stage I ‘Poor’ (AQI 201–300), Stage II ‘Very poor’ (AQI 301–400), Stage III ‘Severe’ (AQI 401–450) and Stage IV ‘Severe plus’ (AQI >450).

NCR authorities told to hike fee

The CAQM has mandated the NCR authorities to increase the parking fee to discourage the use of private vehicles and promote Metro services, CNG and electric buses

The panel has also asked the authorities to encourage residents to use public transport facilities or carpool

GRAP Stage II measures are being invoked because the air quality has dipped to very poor levels in parts of the NCR

#Environment #Faridabad #Gurugram #Pollution