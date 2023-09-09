Take action against those who feed cattle on streets

Despite directions from the Hisar Municipal Corporation not to feed stray cattle on streets, people continue to offer green fodder to them near Sainian Mohalla. The district authorities must identify such spots and take action against those who feed stray cattle. Ashok Kumar, Hisar

Sonepat roads in a state of neglect

All major roads in the city are in a pathetic condition due to which residents are facing problems. Delhi Road, Purkhas Adda Road, Gohana Road, Old DC Road, Sector 14 road, Gurmandi Road, Geeta Bhawan Chowk Road, Kachey quarter market road, ITI-Rathdhana Road and others are in a poor condition due to the apathy of the Municipal Corporation and the PWD B&R. The residents have raised these problems several times but to no avail. The administration must take steps to redress this problem. Jatinder Kumar, Sonepat

Simplify process of updating income on Pehchan Patra

It is difficult for the common man of the state to amend, correct, modify and update the income of their family members on the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). It is the responsibility of the government to amend, correct, revise and update the income of all family members on the record of the PPP portal every year. So, for the convenience of the general public, the government should develop a system that allows the head of a family to upload a copy of their ITR for the current financial year. People could also be provided the facility of themselves amending, rectifying, revising and updating their PPP on the portal. Shakti Singh, Karnal

