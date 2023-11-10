Take back clerks relieved from service: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 9

Over three years after the Haryana Staff Selection Commission advertised posts for clerk, a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed taking back appellant-employees relieved from service. The direction came a month after a Single Bench ruled that employees not within the selection zone can be ousted from service even after serving for several years.

The Bench, on October 19, had directed the maintenance of status quo “as it exists today with respect to appointment of the appellants” while hearing an appeal. As a bunch of related appeals came up for hearing, the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Aman Chaudhary directed the pleas to be heard along with the earlier appeal and issued interim orders in the same terms. “However, it is clarified that the appellants who have been relieved from service be taken back,” the Bench added.

The appeals have been filed through senior counsel Akshay Bhan. The question for consideration is whether candidature of the appellants belonging to the EWS category can be rejected only on the ground that EWS certificate issued by the tehsildar is under a Central scheme and not Haryana Government scheme.

The commission had initially issued advertisement for 4,858 posts, but it was reduced to 4,798. The selection was set aside by another Bench, but appointments had already been made keeping in view the initial recommendations by the respondent-commission.

It was directed that candidates already appointed would be allowed to continue, if found meritorious to be included in the fresh merit list. The left-out candidates would be issued show-cause notice before taking any action.

The earlier selected and appointed candidates, who could not make it to the fresh selection, moved the court after the commission passed order withdrawing its recommendation, following which they were required to be relieved from service.