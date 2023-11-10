 Take back clerks relieved from service: High Court : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Take back clerks relieved from service: High Court

Take back clerks relieved from service: High Court

Take back clerks relieved from service: High Court


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 9

Over three years after the Haryana Staff Selection Commission advertised posts for clerk, a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed taking back appellant-employees relieved from service. The direction came a month after a Single Bench ruled that employees not within the selection zone can be ousted from service even after serving for several years.

Single Bench had denied relief

The direction comes a month after a Single Bench ruled that employees not within the selection zone can be ousted from service even after serving for several years.

The Bench, on October 19, had directed the maintenance of status quo “as it exists today with respect to appointment of the appellants” while hearing an appeal. As a bunch of related appeals came up for hearing, the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Aman Chaudhary directed the pleas to be heard along with the earlier appeal and issued interim orders in the same terms. “However, it is clarified that the appellants who have been relieved from service be taken back,” the Bench added.

The appeals have been filed through senior counsel Akshay Bhan. The question for consideration is whether candidature of the appellants belonging to the EWS category can be rejected only on the ground that EWS certificate issued by the tehsildar is under a Central scheme and not Haryana Government scheme.

The commission had initially issued advertisement for 4,858 posts, but it was reduced to 4,798. The selection was set aside by another Bench, but appointments had already been made keeping in view the initial recommendations by the respondent-commission.

It was directed that candidates already appointed would be allowed to continue, if found meritorious to be included in the fresh merit list. The left-out candidates would be issued show-cause notice before taking any action.

The earlier selected and appointed candidates, who could not make it to the fresh selection, moved the court after the commission passed order withdrawing its recommendation, following which they were required to be relieved from service.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Guess who wants to be Mohammed Shami's second wife, but this actress-politician has a condition, 'Tum apna….'

2
Trending

Viral video: Woman dances to welcome her long-distance boyfriend at Canadian Airport

3
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interview matter of ‘grave concern’: High Court

4
India

Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supports Lok Sabha ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

5
Business

‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026

6
Himachal

Rs 210-cr forex trading scam unearthed in Mandi, 2 held

7
India

Supreme Court gets three new judges; top court to now function with full strength of 34

8
Punjab

Punjab sees sharp drop in farm fires after crackdown against stubble burning; 251 FIRs registered

9
India

India files appeal against death sentence awarded to 8 former Navy personnel in Qatar

10
Delhi

Woman, daughter die, 29 suffer burns as bus catches fire in Haryana's Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

India-US bilateral ties have seen a growing interest of strategic convergence, enhanced defence cooperation: Rajnath Singh at '2+2' dialogue

India, US hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue to further expand global strategic partnership

The US delegation is led by US Secretary of State Antony Bli...

Days after Gurpatwant Pannun’s threats to blow up Air India flight, Canada says ‘we take every threat to aviation extremely seriously

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun’s videos surface online

Transportation minister says ‘we take every threat to aviati...

Delhi-NCR see sudden change in weather, receive light rain; court hearing on odd-even today

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...

Seizure of about 102.784 kg heroin, worth Rs 700 crore by the customs department

NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused

The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...

Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain

Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain

In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul receive 6 mm of rainfall eac...


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

Civic body contractual staff seek 4-month salary in Tarn Taran

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

Chandigarh: To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

800 cops on toes in Chandigarh to ensure safe Diwali

No relief yet, Chandigarh's air quality remains 'poor'

20 temporary licences for cracker stalls in Panchkula district

National legal services day: Justice Bahri launches portal for grant of relief to victims of crime

Delhi-NCR see sudden change in weather, receive light rain; court hearing on odd-even today

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

Illegal opioid units in Delhi, Haryana busted, 7 arrested

Delhi AQI worsens to 437, ministers given districts to monitor GRAP execution

Ensure beautification of Chandni Chowk is maintained: High Court to Delhi

L-G orders probe into ‘misuse’ of funds by child rights’ body

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

Jalandhar: Living in tents, Diwali brings no cheer to flood-hit Dhakka Basti residents

Man held with 50 gm of heroin, 10K drug money

Health team finds bathroom in kitchen of famous sweet shop, issues challan to owner

2 tractor-trailers seized from illegal mining site

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

10-yr-old dies of dengue

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

Rajasthan youth booked for raping 14-year-old

Youth killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

Not penalty, but policy change need of hour to check farm fires in Punjab, say agriculture experts

'Drop' in farm fires in Punjab, but air quality worsens at several places

Exhibition held under Clean India Mission-2

Youth Red Cross Society holds lecture on drug abuse awareness