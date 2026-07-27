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Home / Haryana / Take benefit of govt schemes, become job providers, Saini tells youngsters

Take benefit of govt schemes, become job providers, Saini tells youngsters

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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CM Nayab Singh Saini at the Antyodaya Mela in Kurukshetra.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said that the government aims to connect every eligible beneficiary in the state with sustainable livelihood opportunities through different government schemes.

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He called upon youngsters to take benefit of government schemes, learn skills and become job providers and not job seekers.

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The CM was addressing a gathering after inaugurating an Antyodaya Mela organised by the district administration under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana at IGN College, Ladwa, in Kurukshetra.

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He said that governance is not confined to moving files in government offices but means understanding people’s difficulties, simplifying solutions and ensuring that these solutions reach the doorstep of the needy.

The Chief Minister said that through Antyodaya Melas, the government has reached out to poor and needy families who had long been waiting for their rights and opportunities. The Antyodaya Mela is a living embodiment of the government’s resolve that every scheme, resource and effort should benefit the last person standing in the queue.

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The Chief Minister said that 166 Antyodaya Melas have been organised across Haryana so far. As many as 4,24,278 families were invited to participate. Of these, 1,88,792 families attended. As many as 1,52,157 families were referred to the departments concerned for further assistance and 55,422 eligible beneficiaries have already been provided livelihood-related benefits. Antyodaya fairs would be organised across all 90 Assembly constituencies in a phased manner.

The CM said, “The double-engine government is translating this vision of ‘antyodaya’ into reality. Our resolve is clear that no poor person is left behind, no needy citizen is deprived of opportunities and no family is prevented from progressing merely because it lacks resources, connections or access to the right information.” He said that the objective of the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana is not merely to provide financial assistance, but to connect every deserving family with sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The CM said all government schemes and services have been integrated with the Parivar Pehchan Patra. As a result, nearly 40 lakh below poverty line (BPL) cards have been generated automatically from home without requiring beneficiaries to visit government offices.

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