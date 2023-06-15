Take councillors seriously, Gurugram MC officials told

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 14

Coming to the rescue of the outgoing councillors who claimed to have been overrun by Gurugram MC officials after the end of their term, Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh today pulled up the officials. Addressing a joint meeting of officials and the councillors to review the status of pending projects, Singh said the councillors needed to be treated the same way till the new team takes over.

“The term of councillors has ended but you still need to give them respect and attention tilll you have a new team. Councillors are aware of the problems related to their wards and are people’s representatives so cooperate with them and coordinate for better working,” he directed the officials.

Singh also asked the councillors to maintain constant contact with the MC officials. The MP reviewed the progress of Wazirabad sports stadium, multi-level parking, water harvesting system and drainage system, sewerage cleaning and development of ponds under the Bandhwari plant and the Amrit Sarovar scheme.

Updating on the construction of Wazirabad Sports Stadium, MC Commissioner PC Meena said its design work was being done by the principal architect and efforts were being made to tender it by the month end. Similarly, the work of the art and cultural building to be constructed in Sector 53 would also be started simultaneously.

Regarding multi-level parking in Sadar Bazar, it was informed that 70% of the construction work had been completed and efforts were on to get it inaugurated by September. Apart from this, the work on parking lots at Kaman Sarai will be done in two phases. The three parking lots will be able to accommodate over 1,000 vehicles.