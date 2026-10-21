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Home / Haryana / Take crimes against women seriously: Yamunanagar DC to cops

Take crimes against women seriously: Yamunanagar DC to cops

District monitoring panel meeting held

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:56 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Amritsar. Photo for representation
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A meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Preeti in district secretariat, Yamunanagar.

At the meeting, the DC gave instructions to officers that all cases under ‘crime against women’ should be taken seriously, police challans submitted on time and to ensure that the victims received timely justice.

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She said the POCSO Act provided for a 60-day investigation so that the victims could receive timely justice.

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The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal and other officers of the district administration.

The DC discussed identified crimes, the POCSO Act, murder, rape, serious cases of molestation and crimes against women. She said the POCSO Act cases were also being investigated seriously so that the culprits could be punished as soon as possible.

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She urged the officers that cases be investigated based on scientific evidence, so that the perpetrators could be punished.

Kamaldeep Goyal directed the police officers at the meeting to ensure prompt and effective action in serious and identified crimes. He said modern technology should be used as much as possible to identify and arrest criminals.

He directed that CCTV footage be used as crucial evidence to reach the culprits, especially in cases of chain snatching, mobile snatching and other incidents. He directed the police officers to complete the investigation of each case impartially and within the stipulated time period and ensure that the culprits were punished according to the law by making a case against them in the court.

He said along with the activeness of the police, effective use of technical resources was also necessary to control crime.

During the meeting, the lawyers and investigating officers related to various cases informed the DC and the SP about the progress of cases.

The DC also reviewed the pending cases, provided necessary guidance and instructed officers to ensure no negligence in the investigation. She also said the relief funds were also provided to the victims under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. She instructed the department concerned that providing assistance to the victims was the priority of the administration and the police.

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